‘Let’s not be complacent’ – a message from Cllr Sean Fielding

Let’s not mess up all the hard work we’ve done over the last few weeks.

That’s the message from Council Leader Sean Fielding to residents after Coronavirus infection rates across Greater Manchester soared over the last week.

Councillor Fielding said: “Coronavirus is circulating across the borough and it’s challenging all of us. We’ve all had to make a lot of sacrifices over the last few months.

“You’ll have probably read or heard that our infection rates are no longer the highest in the UK.

“But we aren’t out of the woods yet – by a long way. We want that rate to fall quicker.

“If people become complacent and don’t follow the restrictions, we’re in danger of rates rising, and of a tougher local lockdown being enforced. And no one wants that.

“Everyone needs to carry on playing their part, get tested and help stop the virus spreading.

“Do not socialise with people you don’t live with. If you are going into a shop, wear a face covering, unless you are exempt. Make sure you wash your hands regularly, and ensure social distancing when you’re out and about.

“It’s not a big ask, is it? Is it that hard to follow the rules and help stop the spread? Let’s not blow it.”

Cllr Fielding’s warning comes on the day the government banned social gatherings of more than six people from Monday – with some exemptions – amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

The law change will ban larger groups meeting anywhere socially indoors or outdoors.

But it will not apply to schools, workplaces or Covid-secure weddings, funerals and organised team sports.

It will be enforced through a £100 fine if people fail to comply, doubling on each offence up to a maximum of £3,200.

For all the latest updates visit https://www.oldham.gov.uk/ coronavirus

Share this story: Tweet





Print

