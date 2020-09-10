Developers launch consultation into Diggle homes plan

A PUBLIC consultation has opened into plans to build a £15million, 78-home development off Huddersfield Road in Diggle.

As revealed in the August edition of the Independent, the site comprises two parcels of land on either side of the access road leading to the new Saddleworth School. Letters are being sent to approximately 700 homes in the village for comments about proposals from Chadderton based WRT Developments.

There is also a website www.huddersfieldroaddiggle.co.uk for people to have their say.

The public has until September 25 to comment but all remarks will be considered before a planning application is submitted to Oldham Council in the coming months.

The feedback section will then continue to be open for responses up until a decision is made by the local authority.

Due to government advice around social distancing and the Covid-19 response, the developers are currently unable to stage a drop-in event.

If successful construction would start in 2021 to coincide with the building of Saddleworth School and finish in 2024 according to WRT whose officers listed at Companies House include Lee Tilley, Alan Rothwell and Philip Wiggett.

The proposals include scope for a range of house sizes, designed for first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers offering a range of 3, 4 and 5-bedroom dwellings.

A statement confirming the consultation states: “The land has a historic allocation for industrial/employment use but has been identified by the Council as a site with the potential to accommodate housing.

“The southern portion of the residential development is accessed via the access road which also serves the school, while the northern section has its own access directly off Huddersfield Road.”

Gillian Worden of P4 Planning said: “We are excited to present draft plans to deliver much-needed homes on this site which has been earmarked for development for many years.

“We understand the importance of delivering high-quality developments which reflect and enhance the local area.

“Beyond the pandemic, it will be more important than ever that planning applications, which create jobs, homes and economic investment, are progressed.

“We encourage residents to get in touch via the feedback section of our new website, or through written submission.”

Written submissions are also possible to: Diggle consultation, c/o Social, 2nd Floor, 24-26 Lever Street, Manchester, M1 1DW.

WRT Developments are described as “a consortium of businesspeople who all live in Saddleworth.

“WRT Developments are passionate about delivering a high-quality development on land off Huddersfield Road, and aim to deliver a scheme which will play a major role in reinforcing Diggle as a place of choice.”

