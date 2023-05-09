Liberal swing in Saddleworth borough elections

SADDLEWORTH now has an amber tinge after voters made the Liberal Democrats its dominant political party at the local elections.

In the area’s three Oldham Council wards, five of the party’s candidates were returned, including one new face and one returning one.

Helen Bishop came second in Saddleworth South, meaning the Lib Dem will serve for three years before facing re-election, as sitting councillor Chris McManus lost his seat, only coming in fifth place.

The party was only 157 behind Conservative Max Woodvine as they chased taking two seats from the Tories.

And the woman who was an independent on Saddleworth Parish Council is delighted the old adage of ‘If at first you don’t succeed’ came true.

“I think that was the fifth attempt,” said the new Cllr Bishop. “But it’s been something that’s built up over a few years, it’s something I’ve just flown in and suddenly picked up loads of votes.

“Obviously, standing on this occasion as a Liberal Democrat, with the support of the party, has helped.

“I had quite a large personal vote as well, so the two combined have helped get me over the line.

“If I’m honest, I wasn’t quite expecting to be in this position but now it’s about working hard. It was a but of a surprise as I’m that sort of person who doesn’t count their chickens before they hatch.

“If you get complacent or over-confident, you don’t work as hard as you need to. So I always think I’m going to lose and just keep pushing – eventually, it paid off.

“My plans for Saddleworth South include infrastructure – getting some of the roads sorted out, planning issues, protecting the green belt, what we’ve already seen, just with more support.”

In Saddleworth North, Garth Harkness is back on Oldham Council after they took the seat occupied by Labour’s George Hulme, with that party only coming fifth.

Two years ago, he was voted out with the Conservatives’ Luke Lancaster coming in but he is now back on the authority.

In Saddleworth West and Lees, there was no change as Sam Al-Hamdani, Alicia Marland and Mark Kenyon retained their seats for the Liberal Democrats.

That gives the party five seats ahead of the Tories’ four, with Cllr Woodvine facing the vote again next year as he finished third in Saddleworth South.

And Cllr Sheldon admitted: “It has been a tough election but the hard work and enthusiasm the younger members have shown carried us over the line.

“They actually listened to people and that’s the main part of being a councillor, listening problems – whether it’s a pothole, footpaths or protecting green spaces.

“I’m really disappointed Chris didn’t get one as he’s been one of the Oldham Conservatives’ hardest-working members. He’s shown so much potential and helped not only in Saddleworth but across Oldham.

“But while all other wards have had new medical centres or provisions, we’re lacking in Saddleworth. We’re quite determined the old school site will not become completely residential.

“We want it to be a mixed use site. We’re also promoting to extend the allotments in Uppermill.”

OLDHAM BOROUGH COUNCIL ELECTION RESULTS

SADDLEWORTH NORTH

Pam Byrne (Conservative) – 1,134

Luke Lancaster (Conservative) – 1,064

Garth Harkness (Liberal Democrats) – 1,050

Lynne Thompson (Liberal Democrats) – 912

Phillida Shipp (Labour) – 858

Stuart Pyefinch (Conservative) – 767

Michael Powell (Liberal Democrats) – 767

Glyn Ford (Labour) – 733

Gary Kershaw (Independent) – 451

Simon Hodgson (Independent) – 282

Paul Stevenson (Independent) – 251

SADDLEWORTH SOUTH

Graham Sheldon (Conservative) – 1,449

Helen Bishop (Liberal Democrats) – 1,225

Max Woodvine (Conservative) – 1,176

Roger Blackmore (Liberal Democrats) – 1,019

Chris McManus (Conservative) – 997

Dominic Wall (Labour) – 858

Tahra Javed (Labour) – 750

Joseph Beeston (Liberal Democrats) – 673

Gary Tarbuck (Independent) – 663

SADDLEWORTH WEST AND LEES

Sam Al-Hamdani (Liberal Democrats) – 1,600

Alicia Marland (Liberal Democrats) – 1,564

Mark Kenyon (Liberal Democrats) – 1,483

Paul Shilton (Independent) – 660

Dave Barter (Labour) – 446

John Battye (Labour) – 445

Chris Marshall (Independent) – 430

Sophie Johnson (Independent) – 420

Valerie Leach (Labour) – 382

Terence Hopkinson (Conservative) – 192

Gibson Walker (Conservative) – 175

Mujibur Rahman (Conservative) – 110

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

