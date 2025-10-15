Life-Saving NHS Greater Manchester programme preventing heart attacks and strokes

HUNDREDS of people across Greater Manchester have avoided life-changing illness in the past year thanks to NHS teams focusing on prevention.

Around 380 major health emergencies, including 180 heart attacks and 200 strokes were avoided – that’s the equivalent of a heart attack every other day and a stroke every two days across the city region.

Greater Manchester faces a particularly acute challenge when it comes to cardiovascular disease (CVD). The region experiences the highest death rate from CVD in England, it’s over twice the national average. The disease claims nearly 5,500 lives annually in the area, leading to an estimated loss of over 63,000 years of life.

In an attempt to change this, in the past year, Greater Manchester GPs have been identifying people who are not currently getting the care they need to stay well. These patients received an ‘enhanced review’ covering:

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Cholesterol

Blood pressure

eGFR (kidney function)

HbA1c (blood sugar levels)

Smoking status

The programme is saving lives with:

Blood pressure checks and support – preventing an estimated 78 heart attacks and 144 strokes

Better diabetes control – preventing 98 heart attacks

Protective medication for patients with irregular heartbeats (atrial fibrillation), preventing 53 strokes (one stroke every week)

Importantly, the programme has helped thousands of people at higher risk, particularly in areas where cardiovascular disease and diabetes are more common, often linked to deprivation. As well as saving lives, the programme has saved an estimated £6 million – £8 million in health and care costs in its first year.

Dr. Claire Lake, deputy chief medical officer at NHS Greater Manchester said: “Every heart attack or stroke prevented is a family spared the worry and distress of a loved one being seriously ill. These results show what can be achieved when we act early, use the latest evidence, and focus on prevention. This is just the start, and we expect even greater benefits in the years ahead.”

This programme is part of NHS Greater Manchester’s BeCCoR programme (Beyond Core Contract Reviews). BeCCoR helps GP practices go beyond standard contractual obligations to identify and support patients at highest risk of heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes complications.

If you are aged 40 to 74 and do not have a pre-existing health condition, you should be invited to an NHS Health Check by your GP or local council every five years. Find out more – NHS Health Check.