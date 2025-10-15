OBA winners line up on the stage after the presentations

SADDLEWORTH entrepreneurs and companies were among those scooping top accolades at this year’s prestigious Oldham Business Awards.

Twelve categories celebrated the business excellence, acumen and entrepreneurial spirit across the borough at the annual event, now in its 17th year.

The title of ‘Young Business’ went to SEE Oldham CIC, headed by Saddleworth-based director and proprietor Greg Cookson.

SEE Oldham school offers up to 25 learners, including those who have a range of Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) issues, a suitable and balanced academic, creative and vocational curriculum.

It enables them to become engaged citizens with the resilience, skills and knowledge to make informed post-16 education and future employment choices as they step into adulthood.

Greg said: “This is a fantastic recognition to a dedicated staff team that have provided inspirational learning environment for children with SEMH.

“I am so proud of what they have achieved over the last year.”

Beth Smith, Headteacher), added: “This recognition inspires us to continue striving for excellence and fostering an environment where every individual can thrive and achieve their full potential.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to building on this success in the future.”

Meanwhile, Selfcare with LJ, based on Sam Road in Delph, was named ‘Start-Up Business of the Year’.

Launched by Laura Jolley 18 months ago, the company offers natural enhancing treatments for the face and body but also aims to create an environment where you can truly feel heard and supported.

It aims to be more than just a business – it is a ‘movement towards prioritising health, happiness, and human connection’.

Laura said: I’m absolutely over the moon to have won ‘Start-Up Business of the Year’. This award means so much because it represents the scariest and most rewarding decision I’ve ever made.

“After 21 years in a secure corporate role, I decided in early 2024 to follow my passion for self-care and helping others. It was terrifying leaving a stable career behind, but I knew deep down I wanted to make a real difference in people’s worlds.

“Over the last 18 months, I’ve poured my heart into building Selfcare With LJ — studying every night, gaining professional training, and growing my client base through trust, authenticity, and care.

“In April this year, I took another huge leap and opened my own wellbeing space — a calm, welcoming haven where clients can escape the noise of daily life and truly unwind.

“I’m now expanding into community wellbeing projects and corporate wellbeing work, and soon launching networking events to help local businesses support their teams’ wellbeing.

“I’m forever grateful to every single client and supporter who has believed in me — without you, none of this would be possible. This is just the beginning.”

Elsewhere, 25 years of experience and expertise as well as giving back to the community was the key to success for KG Builders & Construction Ltd, who won ‘Business of the Year up to £1m’.

The family-run company, based on Huddersfield Road in Delph, was founded by owner and Managing Director Kristian Greaves and has flourished to offer building services across Greater Manchester and the North West.

From residential new builds, extensions, home improvements, landscaping and bi-folding doors to larger commercial developments, the company is dedicated to transforming the spaces where people live, work and socialise while also reinvesting back into communities.

The team said: “Winning this award truly means a lot to us. It not only reflects the growth of our family-run business but also celebrates the dedication, commitment and relentless hard work of our entire team.

“To be recognised alongside so many fantastic Oldham businesses is something we’re extremely proud of.

“Our highlights over the last 12 months include the completion of our largest project to date, settling into our newly designed office and strengthening our community partnerships. These milestones have shaped our journey and reflect the values we’re building the business on.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to expand our back-office team, drive collaboration and further support our clients and partners across Oldham and Greater Manchester.

“With a dedicated focus on extensions, new builds, refurbishments and landscaping projects, in both the residential and commercial sectors, our aim is to build on this momentum and continue making a positive impact for our clients and the wider community.”

This year’s Special Recognition Award, made by the OBA steering group for someone who has gone above and beyond for the borough, was awarded to Kim Rogers, of Spark Oldham CIC.

Over the last two years, Kim and her 12-strong team have developed a wide range of programmes, from school holiday activity schemes and women’s groups to baby boogies, young leader initiatives and anti-poverty projects.

A well as collaborating with other organisations, mental health professionals, and volunteers, they have forged strong links with local businesses, organising corporate volunteer days, in-kind donations and sponsorship packages for young people.

The awards night was hosted by Caroline Whitmore of ITV Granada Reports and featured entertainment from radio DJ, comedian and actor Justin Moorhouse.

Live music was provided by The Not Quite Big Band during the gala dinner and continued into the night for the post-awards party.

The 12 award winners are:

Special Recognition Award: Kim Rogers, Spark Oldham CIC

Business of the Year £5m+: Widdop & Co

Business of the Year £1m-£5m: Oldham Rugby League Football Club 1867

Business of the Year up to £1m: KG Builders & Construction Ltd

Businessperson of the Year: Barry McLoughlin of BS Entwistle Electrical Contractors Ltd

Micro Business of the Year: Shinsei Academy

Start-Up – Selfcare with LJ

Young Entrepreneur – Rubena Begum of Jacksons WW

Young business – SEE Oldham CIC

Community Engagement – Sports Physio UK

Supporting Young People – Barlows UK

Workforce Health and Wellbeing – Thrive Wellness Chiropractic