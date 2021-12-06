Light show with difference in Denshaw

THERE were more lights than expected when Christmas came to Denshaw.

Residents of all ages turned out in force for the switch on of the village lights on Sunday. (December 5)

But shortly after the Christmas tree was illuminated at the fiveways junction, came news of traffic issues on the M62.

That led to a number of heavy goods vehicles diverting through Saddleworth’s highest community.

Road closures in place for the festivities had to be lifted for a time to allow the unexpected traffic visitors to pass through.

Sadly, for onlookers, there was no sign of the Coca-Cola Christmas truck! But there were cheers from villages as they received a friendly toot of recognition from the drivers.

