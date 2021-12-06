Bridge closed until Christmas

REPAIRS to a Greenfield bridge damaged in a road traffic accident are expected to be completed by Christmas Eve.

On Monday, November 1, Well-i-Hole Road was shut to vehicles and pedestrians for most of the day after a collision between a car and a lorry on the bridge at about 9.50am.

Temporary traffic lights were put in place at the bridge and traffic flow was reduced to one lane while checks were carried out for any damage.

Then towards the end of the month, the road was closed completely while repairs works were carried out.

An Oldham Council spokesperson said: “Work has commenced on Well-i-hole bridge to repair damage caused following a road traffic accident earlier this month.

“We had hoped to be able to reopen the road to allow one lane of traffic in the evenings with the use of temporary traffic signals.

“However, due to the space needed for essential scaffolding work, this has not been possible and we have had to close the road completely.

“A diversion route has been put in place and work is expected to last until Friday 24 December.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but the safety of road users and pedestrians has to be our priority.”

