Lightning strikes twice for Ken at the 10th

KEN Mills had a hole-in-one during a recent rich vein of form at Saddleworth Golf Club.

It came at the par three 10th during a club competition and was the second time he had aced the hole.

But as the hole is uphill, the 63-year-old from Greenfield did not see it disappear into the hole which is 140 yards from the yellow tee.

Ken, a retired director at Ferranti, Waterhead, said: “I knew it was a good shot that was on-line, and would be close.



“When we got to the green, one of the lads I was playing alongside said there was no ball, so we knew it must be in the hole.”

Ken, who has also hit a hole in one at the second hole, has been on a great run.

In a six-week period he finished runner-up in the FV Rhodes Trophy and third in two other competitions.

Ken has been playing at Saddleworth for 52 years and has been a single-figure handicapper since he was aged 16.

He currently plays off six – his lowest was five – and his one major victory was in Vice-Captain’s Prize in 1976.

Ken was runner up to Lee Tilley in the FV Rhodes Trophy which is for veterans, players aged over 55 years.

Lee amassed 39 points while Ken had 38 and in third-placed Gary Torr 37.

The subsidiary played from the white tees and open the rest of the membership saw Duncan Jackson emerge victorious with 41 points while runner-up Darren Smith had 40 and Mark Timperley 38 in third place.

Ken was third in the Tuesday competition in which he scored his hole-in-one with 37 points as he edged out Richard Hughes and Neil Mooney, on the card.

Joe Ridley was the clear victor with 41 points while runner-up Matthew Chapman also recorded 37 points.

There was another victory for Joe in a singles Stableford, this time with 40 points.

Runner-up was Tony Isaacs (38) on the card from Paul Brammer.

Captain’s Invitation, a four-ball betterball Stableford, was won by brothers Ken and Dave Barnes with 45 points on the card from James Slack and Chris Ellor. Third were Lee Melia and Gary Melling (44pts).

Winner of another singles Stableford was captain Steve Asquith with 38 points from Colin Crowther (37) who was second on the card from Anthony McNamara.

A four-ball betterball Stableford produced victory for Ian Langton and Phil Ramsker with 47 points.

Runners-up were Paul F Brammer and Matthew Chapman (46) on the card from Johnathon Hobday and Duncan Jackson.

Runaway winner of a singles Stableford was Ross Sutton with 43 points.

Cliff Bird (38) was runner-up on the card from third-placed Tony Simpson and Stephen Pullen.

Darren Smith and Howard Johnson headed the field with 45 points in a four-ball betterball Stableford.

Second were Joe Robinson and Neil Mooney (44) on the card from Peter Durrans and Andy Milne.

Phil Bennett and Denise Brown were winners of a four-ball betterball Stableford with 46 points on the card from Mark Orme and Lee Blainey. Third were Peter Durrans and Eddie Mills (44).

WOMEN’S SECTION

Fiona Heston, Kath Oldham and Cheryl Eastwood triumphed in a women’s three-ball alliance from runners-up Jean Dervan, Sue Knebel and Linda Kenworthy.

Lady captain’s Stableford was won by Kath Lacey (30pts) from runner-up Janice Nicholson (28).

Winners of the autumn team open were Lesley Eaton and Eileen Simpson with 77 points in the Stableford.

In second place with 72 points were Jean Dervan, Sue Knebel and Pam Tomlinson.

The autumn meeting, a singles Stableford, saw Louise Hinchliffe top the field with 33 points.

Runner-up was Denise Brown (32) on the card from Eileen Simpson.

