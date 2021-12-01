Schools host holiday camps

THERE was wall-to-wall netball locally during the half-term break.

Saddleworth Netball Club held a week-long camp at two local schools.

And the club ventured further afield with one of them taking place at Mossley Hollins High School for the first time.

Youngsters were in action at Saddleworth School on the Monday, Tuesday and Friday and at Mossley Hollins on Wednesday and Thursday.



By moving into Tameside, Saddleworth Netball Club is hoping to expand the game in the neighbouring borough.

Club official Sheila Ryan explained: “As far as we are aware, none of Mossley Hollins’ feeder school play netball.

“By holding camps at Mossley Hollins, we are hoping to encourage girls to take up the sport.”

There was an average of 23 girls at the first four days and 30 on the Friday, which was allocated for high-performance players, there were 30 attendees.

Sheila said: “Numbers were down as we can get as many as 40 girls each day.

“I think it was down to people going away at half term, the first time they have been able to do so for some time.”

When Saddleworth Netball Club holds outdoor camps in the summer they can attract between 60 and 70.

The club is looking for experienced Under-14 (Year 9) players for its high-performance squad.

Anybody interested can email Saddleworthnetball@yahoo.com

