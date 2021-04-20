Lights, cameras, action! Saddleworth in focus for film crews

SADDLEWORTH may be one of the most desirable places to live in the North West.

But it is has also become a go-to destination for television companies looking to use the area’s locations as backdrop for filming projects.

Tongues wagged locally after production crews were spotted at locations in Greenfield and Lydgate.

But opinions are divided as to what programmes will be shown in the future and which actors will be on screen.

Robert Fletcher’s Paper Mill in Greenfield has again been a hive of activity and in the past has been visited by Coronation Street production crews.

The Platt family were filmed at Dovestone holiday lodges while dramatic scenes with former characters Pat Phelan and Luke Britton were shot at the sprawling site.

And a number of vehicles at Fletchers belong to a company that lists Corrie and Hollyoaks among its credits.

The White Hart car park was also taken over by various crews with proprietor Charles Brierley sworn to secrecy about the identity of any cast or programme.

Other shows in the running according to social media rumours were Peaky Blinders (filmed at Dovestone in 2018), Traces (BBC series) and Sky comedy drama Brassic, scenes recently shot in Marsden with ex Corrie soap star Michelle Keegan.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

