Lights, Coffee, Action. Pick me Up Co Coffee’s Exciting New Chapter.

A much-loved local coffee business is stepping into an exciting new era as Pick Me Up Co Coffee officially expands into a new permanent home in Delph.

Pick Me Up Co Coffee has been brewing its way into the hearts of the Saddleworth community since April 2022, when owner Sally Dewhirst, first launched it as a mobile coffee truck. What began as a passion project on wheels quickly grew into something more, leading Sally to open a small fixed takeaway spot in Greenfield shortly after.

“It was so cute,” Sally laughs. “I used to call it my cosy little cave. It was a tiny little takeaway place.” That Greenfield location became a familiar stop for locals for two years, before the business outgrew the space once again.

In January 2026, Pick Me Up Co Coffee opened the doors to its new café in Delph, marking the next chapter in Sally’s journey. “I’ve expanded my business again since, into this space at the beginning of the year,” she says. “Now we’ve got the mobile side and a café where people can come, it’s a fixed spot and people can see us whenever.”

@ggc_media A much-loved local coffee business is stepping into an exciting new era as Pick Me Up Co Coffee officially expands into a new permanent home in Delph. Pick Me Up Co Coffee has been brewing its way into the hearts of the Saddleworth community since April 2022, when owner Sally Dewhirst, first launched it as a mobile coffee truck. What began as a passion project on wheels quickly grew into something more, leading Sally to open a small fixed takeaway spot in Greenfield shortly after. Read more: https://saddind.co.uk/lights-coffee-action-pick-me-up-co-coffees-exciting-new-chapter/ #saddleworth #coffee #manchester #business #fyp ♬ original sound – GGC Media

The original Pick Me Up coffee truck is still very much part of the business. In fact, it has become something of a small celebrity. The mobile unit has appeared briefly on Netflix in the series Runaway, and Sally has since received calls from other production companies looking to feature the truck in the background of shoots.

“We were only on screen for a couple of seconds,” she says, “but we’ve had a few calls since. I’ve worked with Paramount, the BBC and other production companies, serving coffees to cast and crew while they’re out on location.”

Sally’s creative background has also shaped the business. Before coffee, she spent ten years working as a clothing designer, a skillset that shows through in the café’s artsy interior. The ceiling sparkles with fairy lights, mini disco balls and polaroid pictures of key memories of the business through the years.

The menu focuses on quality and supports local suppliers, with home-baked scones by Sally herself and pastries sourced from Roger’s Bakery in Marsden.

Sally is keen to host community events and workshops, building on sessions she has previously run in other venues. “I love social stuff,” she explains. “I’ve hosted workshops before – I did candle decorating just before Christmas. It’s about bringing the community together in this space, and I’m really excited about it all.”

Alongside the café and mobile truck, Pick Me Up Co Coffee can also be found at Saddleworth Market once a month, continuing its strong connection to the local area.

From a single coffee truck to a café with big community ambitions, Pick Me Up Co Coffee’s journey is a testament to creativity, hard work and the power of a really good brew.

You can find Pick Me Up Co Coffee behind The Old Bell Inn, through the arch (for a parking turn at the Saddleworth Business Centre).

For updates on upcoming events follow ThePickmeupco on Instagram and Facebook and Thepickmeuptruck to find out where the mobile shop will be popping up next.