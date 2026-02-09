Huddersfield Road, Delph: A closer look at one of Saddleworth’s most sought-after addresses

We’ve teamed up with West Riding to bring you the latest on the property market across Saddleworth

HUDDERSFIELD ROAD, DELPH, SADDLEWORTH

An exquisite, double-fronted detached stone property dating back to the mid-1800s, offering four beautifully appointed bedrooms, a substantial detached garage, and private parking. Set within the highly desirable village of Delph, the property enjoys a prime position close to local amenities while retaining a sense of tranquillity and exclusivity.

This exceptional home has been meticulously refurbished to an exacting standard, with the current owners creating a sophisticated family residence that perfectly balances contemporary design with the timeless charm and character of the original period features.

The impressive entrance hallway, finished with elegant parquet flooring, immediately sets the tone and provides access to a discreet ground-floor WC. The formal lounge is both refined and inviting, centred around a striking stone fireplace with a multi-fuel stove and enhanced by double doors that flow seamlessly into the kitchen.

This space is truly the heart of the home, showcasing a bespoke contemporary deVOL design complemented by beautifully crafted granite worktops and a central island incorporating a Villeroy & Boch sink. High-specification appliances include a gas range cooker, electric oven, while a large skylight floods the space with natural light, and underfloor heating creates a welcoming environment for everyday living and hosting.

A separate utility offers the same high quality deVOL cabinetry which houses the washing machine and dishwasher within a separate space.

Leading through to the dining room here we have exposed beams, bespoke oak parquet flooring, and a second multi-fuel stove create an atmosphere ideal for both intimate dining and entertaining.

Leading up the central staircase, the first floor reveals four generously proportioned bedrooms, including an elegant principal bedroom with a bespoke fitted wardrobe. The spacious second bedrooms benefit from bespoke fitted wardrobes and beautiful sash windows. The third bedrooms includes an open en-suite, the light fills the room from the addition of a Velux, with a forth bedroom offering flexibility for family living. The sumptuous family bathroom is finished to an outstanding standard, featuring a freestanding roll-top bath, separate walk-in shower, twin basins, extensive storage, and dual Velux windows.

Throughout, double-glazed timber casement windows enhance the home’s warmth, comfort, and period appeal. Occupying a substantial corner plot, the landscaped gardens wrap around the property and include established trees, a flagged stone terrace, and carefully positioned gravelled seating areas, perfect for alfresco dining and summer entertaining. A gravelled driveway provides ample off-road parking, while the impressive detached stone garage offers power, extensive storage, and a versatile additional room currently utilised as a stylish home office.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a truly distinguished home of character and quality.