Lights switch-ons to welcome in Christmas across the community

FESTIVE cheer will be spread across Saddleworth as the villages hold their tree switch-on events to welcome in the Christmas season.

LEES will light up bright with its tree switch-on event on Saturday, November 23 at 5pm.

All are welcome to join as special guest Santa performs the countdown and turns on the lights at the tree, just off the High Street at junction of Mellor Street and Elliot Street.

Then join him at Lees Library for refreshments afterwards.

A Christmas glow will come to GROTTON at their tree switch-on event on Sunday, November 24 from 5.30pm.

There will be carols, accompanied by Diggle Community Brass Band, at the village tree at the junction of Oldham Road and Grotton Hollow, which will be lit up at 6pm.

GREENFIELD will shine bright with festive cheer at the Lighting Up ceremony of the village Christmas tree on Saturday, November 30.

The event takes place at the bridleway on Chew Valley Road, starting at 6pm.

Well-known local businessman and personality Frank Rothwell will be guest of honour to perform the countdown and switch-on of the tree lights.

There will be Christmas carols and songs accompanied by Greenfield Silver Band.

All are welcome to continue the celebrations after with refreshments at Boarshurst Band Club.

In DELPH, there will be entertainment and stalls before a parade through the village to switch on the Christmas tree lights on Saturday, November 30.

The festivities start at 5pm and will include a special visit from Santa before a fireworks finale at 6pm.

SPRINGHEAD will switch on their festive tree lights on Friday, December 6 at 6pm at the junction of Ashbrook Road and Oldham Road.

Special guest Santa will lead the proceedings and there will also be a choir from Springhead Infants and Primary School, band music, and refreshments.

SCOUTHEAD AND AUSTERLANDS will come together for a Christmas event on Saturday, December 14.

From 3pm, Santa will stop by to meet the children and drop off some gifts. There is no charge but a small donation is requested for Oldham Foodbank.

Then the Christmas tree lights will be switched on outside The Three Crowns on Huddersfield Road.

Details of more Christmas switch-on events across Saddleworth will be published as they come available.

