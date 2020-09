A LITTER pick to mark the Great British September Clean on Saturday September 26 has been cancelled due to social distancing regulations.

But organisers Street Scene Greenfield urge individuals to spare whatever time they can to collect rubbish and /or cutback weeds and overgrown vegetation in and around the village.

Anyone wanting to borrow equipment including pickers and gloves should contact Peter Lowe on 01457 870524 or plowe@peter-lowe-consultancy.co.uk

