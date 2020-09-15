Second case of Covid-19 confirmed in Saddleworth School Year 7 pupil

A SECOND case of Covid-19 in a pupil at Saddleworth School has been confirmed.

On Tuesday, September 15, the school’s headteacher Mr Mike Anderson wrote to parents and carers to inform them of the positive test.

Track and trace will be implemented to identify pupils who have been in close contact with the Year 7 pupil so must self-isolate.

This is a different approach to the one taken a few days earlier when a Year 9 pupil tested positive so the entire year was asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Mr Anderson wrote in the letter: “We have been informed today a student in Year 7 has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We are working with Oldham’s Public Health Team in an effort to conduct our own track and trace in school.

“We will be asking any potential close contacts of the confirmed case to self-isolate for 14 days from the last possible point of contact.

“This is a different approach to the one we took, following advice, with our year 9 students. This is because as guidance develops we have to change how we respond to confirmed cases in our school community.

“Our aim is to keep the number of students we have to ask to self-isolate to a minimum while also ensuring we take all necessary steps to keep our school community safe.

“School will remain open to all other students in Year 8, Year 10 and Year 11. Students with siblings in year 7 can continue to attend school as normal unless they are a close contact, or member of their household develops symptoms.

“Year 9 students will need to remain in self-isolation and cannot attend school until their 14-day period has ended.

“We continue to employ a range of strategies to prevent the spread of infection including: enhanced cleaning throughout the day; wearing face masks when moving around corridors; frequent use of hand sanitiser/hand washing; a one-way system and staggered arrive times, breaks and lunchtimes.

“The safety and well being of our school community remains paramount.”

Most information about Covid-19 symptoms and management of the virus can be found online: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

If you or your child begin to show symptoms you must follow the national guidance. For most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild illness. However, if you develop symptoms you must self-isolate at home arrange to have a test to see if you have COVID-19 – visit NHS.UK to arrange or contact NHS 119 via telephone if you do not have internet access.

