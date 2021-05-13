Litter picker – proud Pauline goes animal crackers over College ‘zoo’

PAULINE Elliott spent her first day out for more than a year in a pig sty… and she couldn’t have been happier.

Pauline, 55, admitted to living like a “recluse” since the start of the pandemic as she battled skin cancer.

But she was very much in the pink after winning a competition held by Hopwood Hall College and University Centre.

Pauline’s prize for naming one of seven piglets homed in the college’s vast wildlife enclosure was to spend time surrounded by rare animals at the Middleton Campus.

The runt of the litter has been a huge hit with students and it was decided a member of the public should have the privilege of deciding its name.

Hundreds of people entered, but ultimately Pauline took the honour with her suggestion of ‘Tiny’.

Pauline and family were treated to an exclusive tour of the wildlife enclosures, which home more than 700 species of animals, all tended to by learners studying Animal Management and Veterinary Nursing.

Some of the exotic creatures to be found include meerkats, wallabies, armadillos and potoroos.

The grand finale saw Pauline actually get into the pigpen for a special meet and greet with Tiny and her siblings.

She was thrilled and couldn’t wait to tell her four-year-old twin grandchildren Harry and Hazel, who she recently saw for the first time since December 2019.

Julia Heap, Principal and CEO of Hopwood Hall College and University Centre, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to invite Pauline and her family to campus so that they could meet the newly-named Tiny and all the other wonderful animals.

“We now know it’s been a very difficult few years for Pauline. So, we are delighted we were able to put a smile on her face.

“In future we look forward to offering other members of the community the same opportunity to experience these hidden treasures that are right on their doorstep!”

Pauline said: “It was an amazing experience. I’ve told everyone about it.

“I didn’t expect there to be so many endangered animals and the staff were so knowledgeable about every single of them.

“I’ve lived like a recluse for the past year. So, this really was such a lovely prize.”

