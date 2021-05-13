Applications open for MP’s virtual Working for Your Community Summer School 2021

APPLICATIONS are now open for the eighth annual Working for your Community Summer School to help participants learn more about politics and helping their area.

The summer school, for 18 to 24-year-olds, is held by Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, and this year will take place on July 12-16.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it will again be ‘virtual’ unless Covid restrictions allow for some in-person sessions.

Mrs Abrahams said: “As an MP I receive many requests from young people for some experience of an MP’s office but unfortunately I can’t accommodate them all.

“This was one of the reasons why I created the summer school. The other key reason was my concern when I spoke to some young people that they thought politics didn’t affect them.

“The aim is to help participants understand what politics is about: helping your community. The week involves building those skills to develop local community projects across Oldham and Saddleworth.

“The key skills they’ll learn about will stand them in good stead for both future involvement in politics and community-based work.

“Obviously, because of Covid-19 restrictions we’ll have to hold the sessions online in a ‘virtual’ summer school again unless government guidance allows us to hold some in-person sessions, so we’ll make that judgement closer to the time.

“We will have another really strong line up of contributors and leaders in the areas of politics, community development, campaigning, and communications.

“Participants will take part in sessions that will be led by members of my own team through to political leaders and those in the voluntary, business and sport sectors.

“And on the last day, participants will graduate with a surprise guest speaker.”

Last year sessions were delivered by various experts and leaders in community development, campaigning, communications, sport and politics including: Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House; Annaliese Dodds MP, Shadow Chancellor; Kevin Sinfield MBE, Leeds Rhinos Director of Rugby; John Abrahams, England Lions Cricket selector; Lisa Nandy MP, Shadow Foreign Secretary; Dame Eleanor Laing, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons; David Lammy MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor; Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester; and Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.

To register your interest in the summer school, send a letter of application with a curriculum vitae by email to abrahamsd@parliament.uk

More information and a person specification can be found online: https://debbieabrahams.org.uk/summer-school/

The closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm on June 18.

Also go online to read what past participants have to say about previous schools and view photographs from the events.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

