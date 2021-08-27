Litter pickers make a difference

A LITTLE – well, a lot – of rain didn’t dampen the spirits of litters pickers as they got out and about to clean up in Lees.

The volunteers of all ages met at Lees Library Hub before scouring the area to bag up as much rubbish as they could find.

The event was organised by LSG Litter Heroes, set up by Sarah Hutchings to help keep the community tidy.

Their first clean-up was held in May and now take place on the first Saturday of each month from 10am-12noon, targeting different areas of Lees, Springhead and Grotton.

Sarah said: “It’s so good to see a community come together for a great cause.

“The best thing is the kids who join us – they seem to really enjoy it and if we can teach them to bin their rubbish or take it home, then it’s a win-win.”

The next events are planned for September 4, October 2 and November 6.

Find out more on Facebook: LSGLitterHeroes

