Live at the Lounge – catch Stepford Wives and Gardenback

THERE is still chance to watch two top Saddleworth bands in action tonight (Friday, October 30) even though limited tickets for the latest Legends Live Lounge gig quickly sold out.

Only 50 tickets were made available for the socially distanced, Covid-19 compliant show in Lees featuring a home-coming performance by Stepford Wives.

But the gig, also showcasing fellow Indie outfit Gardenback, Diggle teenager Archie Burke and DJ Danny Khader, is being streamed live for the princely sum of just £2.50.

For Stepford Wives – Niklos Jackson, (guitar, lead vocals), Rowan Heywood (bass, backing vocals), Jarrod Ogden (drums) and Dom Wint (lead guitar) – it is the chance to air a new single, Living in the Shadows.

Additionally, the quartet are also headlining a gig in Oldham for the first time.

“We promise to leave every ounce of ourselves on the stage,” say the band.

To watch the concert, starting at 6pm and finishing at 9.30pm, visit http://www.legendslivelounge.co.uk/

