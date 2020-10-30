Dovestone WI brings Christmas cheer with online advent calendar for businesses

By Jacklin Kwan

In a bid to aid local businesses and inject some much-needed Christmas spirit into 2020, Dovestone WI has created an online advent calendar.

Every day in November, three businesses will be able to showcase their wares on Dovestone WI’s website and Facebook page, also leaving their contact details and links to online shops.

The WI is providing this platform free of charge as they wish to help businesses which rely on traditional Christmas markets for their seasonal income, which has been disrupted this year by Covid-19.

Jess Moreland, Dovestone WI president, said: “This will be a fabulous way of supporting our local businesses, traders and artisans and give you the opportunity to buy beautiful, unusual and bespoke individual gifts in time for Christmas.”

Last year, Dovestone WI organised a family Christmas market at Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club in Greenfield, with some of the proceeds going to Oldham Mountain Rescue.

Dovestone WI has also launched other charitable Christmas projects that will run throughout November to help the community.

The women are reaching out to local residents to donate presents to their ‘Give a Gift’ campaign.

Presents will be sorted, wrapped and sent to local foodbanks by Dovestone WI’s volunteer elves in time for Christmas.

A drop-off point set up in the reception of the Civic Hall in Uppermill will be accepting donations between Monday to Friday from 10am-2pm and Saturday from 8am to noon.

This year has been difficult for many as stringent social-distancing restrictions have put a grinding halt to many annual festivities and celebrations.

But Jess declared: “All is not lost and we are looking at ways of making some magic happen.”

More information about Dovestone WI’s advent calendar and ‘Give a Gift’ campaign is available on their Facebook page or website: www.dovestonewi.com

