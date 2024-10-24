Live broadcast brings Michael Sheen to Delph screen

DISCOVER the surreal and spectacular journey through the life of the man who created the NHS at a live broadcast from the National Theatre at The Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

Michael Sheen stars as Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan in this epic new Welsh fantasia written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris (certificate 15).

It will be broadcast live from the National Theatre on Friday, November 29 at 7.30pm and is brought to The Millgate by Saddleworth Film Society.

Confronted with death following a serious operation, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan looks back on his life. His mind takes him on a journey from childhood, through his political career campaigning at the coalfields and in the Houses of Parliament, to his later career as founder of the NHS.

The hospital setting and its patients and staff are transformed into fragments from his memories.

Nye remembers his father’s illness as a result of working in the mines, and the lack of affordable doctors.

He remembers the punishments he endured at school due to his stammer and the friend who stuck up for him. Visiting the local library, Nye learns to navigate speech with his stammer by finding synonyms to replace the words he struggles with.

As Nye grows older he becomes a great orator, speaking regularly on political issues in local campaign groups.

His work eventually takes him to the Houses of Parliament as an MP, and into fights with Prime Minister Winston Churchill over his demands for a nationalised Health Service where medical treatment is free to all.

While most doctors and politicians are initially against Nye’s proposal, the tide soon turns and Nye’s battle ends in victory.

Lying in his hospital bed surrounded by his loved ones, he is proud of the achievements that helped to change a nation.

Find out more about the broadcast of ‘Nye’ and book tickets online: https://tinyurl.com/uf7tpdty

Saddleworth Film Society welcomes new members and guests. Their annual programme includes ten films and membership costs £55. Guests can purchase temporary membership tickets for £7 per screening via TicketSource or on the door, subject to availability.

To become a full member or find out more about Saddleworth Film Society go online: https://tinyurl.com/4nhb4bwf

