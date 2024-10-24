Paws on patrol as kids strut their stuff for charity

IF you have a little one, you will no doubt have heard of a crew of search and rescue dogs that call themselves the PAW Patrol.

The action-adventure children’s series was the theme for a sponsored walk, organised by the Dogs Trust, which the nursery children at Diggle School joined in.

The charity invited all families, nurseries, schools and PAW Patrol lovers to take a stroll to help raise funds for the cause which provides care and forever homes for thousands of four-legged friends.

All they had to do was complete a walk, the length and route being entirely their choice, during a day in October.

Youngsters at the Sam Road school received their own PAW Patrol on a Stroll pack, which included character masks so they could become their favourite PAW Patrol hero for the day.

It was a particularly sunny day when the group of three-year-olds embarked on their walk in the local community.

Money is still coming in but they have already surpassed £50 and hope to reach the £100 mark.

