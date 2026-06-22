Live music, games and fun at Greenfield Primary’s Summer Fair 

THERE will be family fun and activities for all at Greenfield Primary School’s Summer Fair.

The school, on Shaw Street, is inviting the community to join them on their sports field on Saturday, July 11 from 12pm to 6pm. Entry costs £1, children go free.

There will be music all afternoon, including live performances from Greenfield Primary School band and choir, Imogen-Paige, Dave Brown and Charlie Whittaker.

Food will be served up by Saddleworth Pizza and Malaka Brothers, and there will also be a bar, tuck shop, tombola, inflatables, crafts, stalls, games, and more.

Family activities will be available between 12pm to 4pm. Act One Studios and Blooming Artists Saddleworth will also be present.