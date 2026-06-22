Mahdlo steps out on 15-mile Three Peaks challenge to mark 15th birthday 

YOUTH charity Mahdlo Youth Zone is marking its 15th anniversary with the return of its 15-mile Three Peaks of Saddleworth walk.

The fundraising event on Saturday, July 4, now in its 11th year, will take participants across Pots and Pans, Indian’s Head and Wharmton Hill.

The challenge will begin and end at The Royal George on Manchester Road, with funds raised going to support Mahdlo’s work with young people across Oldham.

This year’s event has been expanded to include runners and dog walkers, alongside those taking part on foot.

Individuals, families and workplace teams are encouraged to tackle the challenge and raise money for the youth zone, based on Egerton Street.

Lucy Lees, Chief Executive of Mahdlo Youth Zone, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back the Three Peaks of Saddleworth challenge and are incredibly grateful to everyone who is supporting the event, whether it’s by taking part, volunteering or donating.

“I’d also like to thank our headline sponsor, KG Construction, and our associate sponsors R Tindall Fabricators Ltd and Hulme Grammar School for their generous support. Events like this simply wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of our supporters and patrons.

“Every pound raised will help us continue to provide opportunities, raise aspirations and deliver support for young people across Oldham.

“There’s still time for people to sign up and join us for what will be a fantastic day.”

Luke Greaves, Projects and Operations Manager at KG Construction, said: “KG Construction is a growing construction company, known for delivering high-quality residential and commercial building projects with a strong focus on quality, reliability and community values.

“Alongside its work, the company is committed to supporting local organisations, youth initiatives and community-focused programmes that make a positive impact across the borough.

“For the fourth year running, KG Construction is proud to sponsor Mahdlo Youth Zone’s annual Three Peaks of Saddleworth challenge.

“Supporting Mahdlo reflects the company’s commitment to investing in young people and helping provide opportunities, guidance and safe spaces for our local community.”

Registration for Mahdlo’s Three Peaks of Saddleworth challenge is open. To find out more or sign up, email events@mahdloyz.org or visit: https://www.mahdloyz.org/event/peaks26/

Mahdlo Youth Zone offers activities and support for eight to 19-year-olds (up to 25 for young people with a disability). It is open seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year,