Live music, giveaways and offers in store as Oldham Bar Hop returns

THERE is a weekend packed with entertainment and offers in store as pubs, bars and venues across the town centre come together for Oldham Bar Hop.

Back for its second year, the event is being organised in partnership with Oldham’s Night Time Economy Group, showcasing local venues on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.

Visitors can expect a packed programme of live music, special ales, cocktail and mocktail specials, delicious food, exclusive giveaways, prizes and offers – all designed to support the local hospitality sector.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to pick up an official Bar Hop map and stamp card, explore multiple venues, and collect stamps along the way.

People who complete their cards have a chance to win official Oldham Bar Hop Merchandise.

Following a successful debut, this year’s event has grown to 17 venues including, Fox & Pine, Bees Knees Oldham, Molino Lounge, Town Hall Tavern, Whittles @ Tokyo, Bank Top Tavern, The Egyptian Room, Casa Brasil, The Loom, Billingtons, The 3 C’S, The Tommyfield Inn, Up Steps Oldham, Old Bank, Liquid & Envy, The George Tavern and Ashton Arms.

James Kington, Director of Growth at Oldham Council, said: “The Oldham Bar Hop is a fantastic celebration of our night-time economy, and it’s great to see so many venues coming together for a second year.

“It’s all about encouraging people to rediscover what’s on their doorstep, supporting local businesses, and enjoy the brilliant mix of food, drink and live entertainment our town centre has to offer.”

A selection of entertainment has already been announced, with more still to be confirmed in the lead-up to the weekend.

Chris Riley, chair of the Night Time Economy Group and owner of Fox and Pine, added: “The Bar Hop is a brilliant opportunity for venues to work together and showcase the diversity of Oldham’s nightlife.

“We’re excited to build on last year’s success and welcome even more people into the town centre.”

Highlights include:

Ben Brierely Live at Molino Lounge

Billy & The Biscuit Brothers Live at Bees Knees Oldham

Emma Stellfox, Spark and Manchester Ska Live at Whittles

A World Cup Fan Zone screening of England v Panama with a live DJ

Mick Ferry’s King Quiz & Jack Broughton Live at Bank Top Tavern

Haley Jane Morris at the Egyptian Room

Northern Soul & Motown Vinyl DJ’s at Whittles

Kieran McMahon Live at Fox & Pine

Jack Selecta funk/disco/house DJ Set at Bees Knees

With the message ‘Let’s Bring Local Back’, the campaign aims to remind people that Oldham’s town centre is thriving and encourage residents and visitors to rediscover and support local venues.

The weekend event will offer a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for people to enjoy Oldham’s night-time offer.

For more information, please follow the ‘Oldham by Night’ Facebook page or visit whatson.oldham.gov.uk