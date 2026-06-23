Walker suffers suspected broken leg at Dovestone Reservoir

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team was called out after a walker suffered a suspected broken leg at Dovestone Reservoir.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon (19 June).

Using one of the team’s 4×4 Land Rovers, rescuers were quickly able to reach the walker, who was on the main path around the reservoir.

A team medic assessed the injury before administering pain relief and immobilising the walker’s leg with a splint.

When North West Ambulance Service arrived, the 14-strong team of mountain rescue volunteers helped load the walker onto a stretcher before carrying them around 400 metres to the waiting ambulance.

A spokesperson for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) said the operation lasted around one hour and 45 minutes and that they wished the casualty a speedy recovery.

The call-out also highlighted the important role of the team’s vehicles, which allow volunteers to reach people in areas where other emergency vehicles cannot travel.

OMRT is currently fundraising to replace its ageing Land Rovers, which are used to transport rescuers and vital equipment during incidents.

Donations can be made through the team’s JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/omrtvehiclesfundraiser