Local adventurer takes on gruelling Colombian jungle expedition for charity  

A LOCAL adventurer and deputy headteacher is preparing to take on one of his toughest challenges yet as he heads into the Colombian jungle to raise money for charity.

In August, Steve Hill MBE, who lives in Moorside and works at at St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Shaw, will embark on a demanding self-supported expedition through some of the most remote and unforgiving rainforest in South America.

Carrying everything he needs on his back, including a hammock and an anti-venom pump, He will face relentless heat, high humidity, river crossings and dense jungle terrain as he navigates one of the world’s most challenging environments.

The expedition will see him rely entirely on his own resilience, determination and survival skills, with no outside support or modern comforts.

Despite the extreme conditions ahead, Steve is looking forward to the challenge.

He said: “No luxuries – just endless jungle, resilience and determination. It should be fun!”

Back home, pupils at St Joseph’s will once again be following their deputy headteacher’s progress and cheering “Sir” on throughout the expedition.

Steve’s fundraising adventures have become a source of inspiration for the school community, encouraging children to embrace resilience, determination and the importance of helping others.

The Colombian expedition is the latest in a series of remarkable endurance challenges undertaken by Steve in support of the Team Hill Charitable Trust.

Through his fundraising efforts, he hopes to continue making a positive difference by supporting the charity’s work and helping those in need.

Anyone wishing to support Steve’s latest adventure and donate to the Team Hill Charitable Trust can do so via his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/STEVE-HILL-7.