Northern Roots reaches major milestone ahead of September opening 

OLDHAM’S flagship Northern Roots project has reached a major milestone with the handover of the site’s new Welcome Building and Forestry Skills Centre ahead of its public opening.

The landmark with contractors Willmott Dixon marked the next stage in the development of what is set to become the UK’s largest urban farm and eco-park, with the landmark attraction scheduled to open on Saturday, September 19.

Delivered through a partnership between Oldham Council and the Northern Roots charity, the project is transforming 160 acres of underused land next to Alexandra Park into a destination focused on nature, health, education, enterprise and community wellbeing.

Five years in the making, it is one of the most ambitious regeneration projects of its kind in the UK, aiming to use nature to improve health and wellbeing, create jobs and training opportunities, and bring communities together.

At the centre of the development is the new Welcome Building, featuring a café, shop and production kitchen, alongside flexible spaces for school visits, community events, meetings, exhibitions and performances.

Visitors will also be able to explore an expanding network of accessible green spaces, orchards, community gardens, food-growing areas and wildlife-rich habitats, while a year-round programme of volunteering, educational activities and wellbeing initiatives will encourage people to connect with nature.

By 2030, Northern Roots aims to welcome up to 300,000 visitors each year, host 4,500 school visits annually and provide more than 300 nature-based health prescriptions every year.

The project also plans to create 150 volunteering opportunities, alongside apprenticeships, training and employment for local residents.

The development is expected to support up to 40 new businesses and create between 60 and 80 jobs, while delivering significant environmental benefits through new woodland and wetland habitats, renewable energy generation and the storage of tens of thousands of tonnes of carbon.

Adding to the visitor experience, acclaimed Manchester food writer and restaurateur Mary-Ellen McTague has been appointed as Northern Roots’ chef partner.

She will lead menu development for the site’s new farm-to-fork café, where visitors will be able to enjoy produce grown on the urban farm just metres from the kitchen.

Families will also benefit from a new outdoor play area, while the Forestry Skills Centre will offer specialist training in sustainable industries, including landscape management and crop growing, helping local people gain qualifications and access employment in the growing green economy.

The project will also support local artists and creative organisations, while schools will benefit from programmes exploring food production, local heritage and the natural environment.

Northern Roots is already creating opportunities for local people, with eight Oldham residents currently employed through the project, including five who were previously unemployed.

James Kington, director of growth at Oldham Council, said: “This is an exciting milestone for both the project and for Oldham.

“These fantastic new facilities bring us one step closer to welcoming local residents and visitors from other communities across Oldham and further afield, to showcase everything the site has to offer.

“Whether you’re visiting with family for a day out, enjoying the outdoor play area, learning new skills, attending an event, exploring nature or sampling fresh produce grown on site, Northern Roots will offer something for everyone.

“Together with Alexandra Park next door, it will create one of the borough’s most exciting green destinations, attracting visitors, supporting jobs and helping more people connect with nature.”

Anna Da Silva, chief executive of Northern Roots, added: “For decades we’ve tended to think about health, regeneration, nature recovery, skills and economic growth as separate challenges requiring separate solutions. Northern Roots demonstrates that they are deeply connected.

“This project has been built on the belief that nature can be a powerful force for positive change, particularly in urban communities that have historically had less access to green space and opportunity.

“What makes Northern Roots different is that we’re not simply creating a visitor destination. We’re creating a place that improves lives, supports businesses, restores habitats, develops skills, strengthens communities and delivers measurable social value.

“When we open our buildings in September, we hope people will see not only what Northern Roots can achieve for Oldham, but what it could teach us about the future of urban regeneration across the UK.”

Ryan Ormonde, Senior Build Manager at Willmott Dixon, commented: “As an Oldham-based business, it was a proud moment for our team as we celebrate the handover of Northern Roots to Oldham Council and the Northern Roots charity.

“We are excited to see the site open and for visitors to explore the fantastic new space.

“Oldham people have been at the heart of this project. Alongside our local supply chain partners, we have helped to develop sustainable employment opportunities by spending 340 hours supporting unemployed people into work.

“Our teams have invested 160 hours in local schools and colleges and delivered 103 weeks supporting apprentices and T-Level students to help inspire the next generation of industry workers.”