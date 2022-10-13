Local authority removes trans gender children charity details from website

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has welcomed the decision to remove details of a charity that supports trans gender children and young people from Oldham Council’s website.

The local authority has also confirmed it doesn’t actively promote Mermaids which is the subject of a regulatory compliance case by the Charity Commission.

Saddleworth North councillor Luke Lancaster wrote to OMBC chief executive, Harry Catherall, following a number of media reports into the charity including concerns about Mermaids approach to safe-guarding young people.

Cllr Lancaster said: “I am relieved Oldham Council has heeded the warning about promoting Mermaids.

“I would expect, should the Charity Commission uphold any complaints against Mermaids, the Council will never see fit to provide them with promotion again, particularly given the degree of public concern around safeguarding in our borough.”

NHS staff in the West Midlands have been advised not to promote the charity while The National Lottery Community Fund has paused funding until the outcome of the CC review into some of the charity’s policies and procedures.

Separately, Mermaids has filed ‘serious incident reports’ (www.gov.uk/guidance/how-to-report-a-serious-incident-in-your-charity) to the regulator. They have also described complaints as “vexatious”.

Mermaids’ website address and phone number had been listed on Oldham Council’s website under the general heading of ‘sexual health support for specific groups.”

However, a spokesperson confirmed: “Oldham Council does not actively promote the Mermaids Charity to residents, as we have a trans navigator role within our own Sexual Health and Substance Misuse Service which provides support for young people.

“The charity’s details were recently listed on our website, however, in light of an ongoing investigation into safeguarding concerns, we have taken the decision to temporarily remove their information.

“This decision will be reviewed following the outcome of current investigations.”

Earlier this month Mermaids, established in 1995 closed its helpline and web-chat service for several days after what it called “intolerable abuse.”

They added: “We do not make this decision lightly, but our duty of care towards staff and volunteers necessitates a harm reduction approach to protect our dedicated staff and volunteer team.”

In a statement on its website Mermaids said: “We’re in the midst of a targeted, cynical attack on Mermaids and the services we provide, which seeks to distract us from the important work that we do, and to discredit the organisation.

“While aimed at Mermaids, we believe this to be an attack on the trans community as a whole, and an attempt to undermine the rights we have fought – and will continue to fight – so hard for.”

