Rome wasn’t built in a day but Players’ Ben Hur production is here all week!

AN ambitious project to transform a Delph theatre into Ancient Rome is underway.

And what the Saddleworth Players will do for you is bring to life one of the best-selling books of the 19th Century.

They even promise a “103 per cent bona fide chariot race (with real chariots), an authentic sea battle (with real water) and a decadent and unexpurgated Roman orgy (suitable for all ages).”

So, maybe all is not quite as it seems as the Players move deep into rehearsal at the Millgate Arts Centre for their adaptation of the epic tale of Ben Hur…complete with four actors.

The story follows an amateur theatre troupe as they produce the massive tale of the fictional Jewish prince and merchant Judah Ben-Hur.

He falls to galley slave and rises to champion charioteer within Jerusalem during the life of Jesus Christ, while the actors struggle along through the piece as rivalries form and offstage romances interfere.

Directed by Verity Mann, featuring a cast of four (taking on the Roman Empire): Mark Rosenthal, Jon Comyn-Platt, Andy Hoyle, Kerry Ely, plus ensemble cast.

Following the success of Scary Bikers, the first production of their 2022/2023 season, the Players host Ben Hur from November 19-26, 2022.

Tickets cost £10 and are available online from www.millgateartscentre.co.uk

