LOCAL ELECTIONS: Oldham candidates announced ahead of voter registration deadline

Oldham Council has announced the names of the political candidates standing at this year’s local elections on Thursday, May 4.

208 candidates are running in total across the borough’s 20 wards, with every seat set to be contested in the council’s first ‘All-out’ local election since 2004.

47 candidates are also running in total across both the Shaw and Crompton, and Saddleworth Parishes.

This information comes in with just over a week to go until the deadline for voter registration which closes at midnight on Monday 17 April.

Residents can register to vote online via the government website, with the process taking about five minutes to complete.

You must be aged 16 or over to register and you will need to provide your National Insurance number and date of birth as evidence of identity, however you can only vote in an election if you are aged 18 or above.

As part of new legislation, voters must also now show photo ID when voting in person, as you will be turned away without this.

If you do not currently have an accepted form of photo ID such as a passport or driving license, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate before 5pm on 25 April.

Harry Catherall, Returning Officer and Chief Executive of Oldham Council, said: “This year is the biggest election the council has held in almost 20 years, with 60 seats set to be contested.

“Residents will have the opportunity to vote for three candidates in their ward to represent their views, so we want everyone across Oldham who is eligible to vote, to have their say on polling day.

“Registering is easy and only takes a few minutes online. If you don’t have internet access, please call our Elections team on 0161 770 4718 as we will be happy to help you.

“Similarly, if you don’t yet have an accepted form of photo ID for the election, there is still time to apply for your free Voter Authority Certificate.

“If you already know you are unable to visit a polling station on the day of the election, you can still have your say by applying to vote by post or proxy too, so don’t miss your chance.”

The deadline to register to vote by post is 5pm on Tuesday 18 April, while the deadline to register online for a proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.

If, due to unforeseen circumstances connected with disability or employment, you’re unable to vote after these deadlines have passed, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote before 5pm on Thursday 4 May.

You can read the full information about the candidates online.