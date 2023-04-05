Park naming memorial to late Queen Elizabeth II

A SADDLEWORTH park has been renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The facility in Dobcross is now called The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Park and Playing Fields to mark Her Late Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

It was originally meant to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee, which was celebrated in June. However, delays caused by the rate of correspondence from the Cabinet Office meant Her Late Majesty unfortunately died before it was dedicated.

That did not deter councillors from going ahead with the plans and they showed off their work on Wednesday, April 5.

Ahead of the ceremony, a letter was sent to Buckingham Palace giving notice to His Majesty The King of their plans to name the Park after His ‘beloved mother.’

The land was selected more than a year ago because of its central location in the civil parish and already possessed a royal connection.

The former Delph Donkey railway line, which runs alongside, was used by both the then Princess Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

Historically the land has colloquially had the name of the former Woolpack public house attributed to it by local people.

However, it has never actually had an official title. So, with the assistance of Oldham Council’s legal services and the Cabinet Office, the title and deeds for the site were amended and signage showcasing the alterations was erected.

With the support of environmental services and City of Trees, seven trees have been planted in the park, each to represent a decade of The Late Queen’s reign.

The renaming is the idea of two of the area’s youngest councillors, Max Woodvine and Luke Lancaster, who were accompanied by chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council, Cllr Pam Byrne, on the days the trees were planted plus signage erected and unveiled.

Dobcross Parish Cllr Woodvine, 22, said: “By the example of her extraordinary public service, Her Late Majesty was always a source of pride and strength to the British people throughout her seventy-year reign as Monarch, and even beforehand as the young, dutiful heir.”

Saddleworth North Borough Cllr Lancaster added: “The Civil Parish of Saddleworth shared in the great affection for Her Late Majesty, and, as a token of that, we believe it is fitting to honour the Platinum Jubilee by placing these Playing Fields in Her name.

“The death of Queen Elizabeth II caused sadness across Saddleworth, however, while this is a plan to mark her life of service, this is not a memorial.

“It is a celebration of her incredible contribution to this country and the Commonwealth. The likes of which we have never seen before and may never see again.”

