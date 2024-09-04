Local foundation backs project to digitally train young people

A SADDLEWORTH-BASED foundation in memory of a student has supported its first project that helps young people to live their lives to the full.

The Andrew Gidney Foundation launched on May 18, 2021, on what would have been Andrew’s 23rd birthday.

The mental health foundation has now funded much-needed resources for the ‘Step into Nature’ project, spearheaded by The Outdoor Collaborative.

The Mossley-based charity, dedicated to providing outdoor digital media training, will use the money to buy several tablets, enabling the teaching of disadvantaged young people how to edit images and become more familiar with digital media.

The project is taking place throughout this year, with activities scheduled to accommodate the different seasons including outdoor excursions organised in Heaton Park, Alexandra Park and Tandle Hill Park.

Andrew struggled with depression during his time at Edge Hill University and was in the third year of his Computing studies when he committed suicide in January 2019, at the age of 20.

A spokesperson for the foundation said Andrew was “a creative, intelligent and caring young man, much loved by many friends and family”.

The foundation aims to raise funds to support local projects in Saddleworth that encourage creativity, computing skills and mental wellbeing in young people “as these were dear to Andrew’s heart”.

They added: “The Andrew Gidney Foundation is delighted to be able to support this very valuable project and The Outdoor Collaborative. We are now open to supporting other projects that aim to enhance young people’s lives”.

Anyone who is involved in a project which the foundation could support, or would like to make a donation, can visit https://www.andrewgidneyfoundation.org/ for more information.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

