Marsden Walkers celebrated for fundraising efforts for Mountain Rescue

‘MARSDEN Walkers are Welcome’ group has been lauded for their fundraising efforts in support of the Holme Valley and Oldham Mountain Rescue Teams.

The group, known for publishing easy-to-follow trail guides for circular walks around the area, has played a vital role in maintaining and ensuring the accessibility of local footpaths.

The Marsden Walkers emphasise that while walking is a way to enjoy the beauty of the moors, there is always a risk of accidents, injuries, or health issues.

With this in mind, they teamed up with the Holme Valley and Oldham Mountain Rescue Teams to launch a joint fundraising initiative.

On Saturday, August 31, members of the Marsden Walkers and the rescue teams embarked on a challenging 18-mile walk from Hebden Bridge to Marsden, traversing the moorland.

The funds raised will directly support the voluntary organisations, which rely heavily on donations and sponsorships to continue their lifesaving work.

And there is still an opportunity to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marsdenwalkersarewelcome

