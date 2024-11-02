Local funeral director offers free bereavement support to grieving families

WHEN someone close to us dies and leaves a huge hole, the importance of a support network as people process their grief cannot be understated.

A local funeral director is now offering free bereavement support for families it cares for, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss of a loved one.

The service is being made available to clients of Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Services in Mossley, as part of a new scheme by funeral directors and qualified counsellors.

The partnership involves the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) trade association and Professional Help Limited, which specialises in bereavement support.

They say the scheme – called SAIF Care – is in response to a growing awareness of the need for many people to seek support after the death of a close friend or relative.

It comes after well-known figures have spoken publicly about bereavement – notably Prince Harry talking about the pain of losing his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and retired footballer Rio Ferdinand revealing in a moving TV documentary how the death of his wife Rebecca had affected him and their three children.

Under the SAIF Care scheme, family members have access to an exclusive bereavement care line, staffed by bereavement counsellors and advisors, available from 9am to 9pm. Support is also available via an online chatbox.

Anthony Barton, the owner of the funeral parlour based on Stamford Street, feels the service will help local families at a difficult time.

“As funeral directors, we frequently encounter families who are just beginning their journey of grief,” he said.

“We genuinely aim to provide additional support, understanding that emotions of sadness and loss extend far beyond the funeral service.

“This service allows us to provide exceptional support to the families we care for, ensuring they receive the guidance and assistance they need during life’s most difficult time.”

People not eligible for the service can contact Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Services on 01457 512749 or enquiries@abfunerals.co.uk to be signposted to available support.

Visit www.abfunerals.co.uk/saifcare to find out more about the support offered following a bereavement.

