Get in the Christmas mood with Mossley charity’s big Bazaar

THERE’S a chance to save money and the planet – all whilst getting into the festive spirit.

The sleigh bells will be jingling as Emmaus Mossley gears up to host its ‘Magical Christmas Bazaar’.

The fun-filled event aims to bring people together to share some seasonal joy, and at the same time raise vital funds to help people affected by homelessness.

There will be seasonal food, drinks, music and a visit from Santa at the charity’s Secondhand Superstore on Queen Street on Saturday, November 9, from 10am to 4pm.

It will mark the launch of the charity’s festive range, with the sale including decorations, Secret Santa gifts, vintage and retro goods, lights, festive linen and more.

Emmaus Mossley supports people who have experienced homelessness, by providing them with a home, companionship, tailored support and work opportunities.

The charity is excited to welcome supporters, local residents and festive fanatics to the event.

“We’re really looking forward to our Magical Christmas Bazaar and showcasing the amazing range of festive items we’ve been saving up throughout the year,” said Retail Manager Hazel Hodkinson.

“If you’re on a limited budget, are planning to shop more sustainably or just want your purchases to support a good cause this Christmas, Emmaus Mossley is the place to come!”

All proceeds from the sale of donated items is used by the charity to sustain its 26-bedroom community and the support given to people who live there.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

