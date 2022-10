LOCAL GP practices have teamed up to provide extra weekend and evening appointments for patients. From October 1, the service will be available for patients registered at Saddleworth Medi-cal Practice, Pennine Medical Centre, Moorside Medical Practice, Springfield House, Lees Medical Practice and Leesbrook Surgery.

The appointments are available from 6.30pm-9pm on Mondays to Fridays and from 9am-5pm on Saturdays.

To book an appointment call 0161 271 3180.

