Peace Group to hold white poppy event

WHITE poppies will be laid in Uppermill as Saddleworth Peace Group holds its remembrance event on Saturday, November 12.

The event will start at 11am at the peace pole in St Chads Gardens (in front of the library) and all are welcome to attend.

Members of the group will place a wreath of white poppies at the peace pole before giving readings. White poppies will be available.

Similar events will take place across the country to mark Remembrance Day, with white poppies representing remembrance for all victims of war and a commitment to campaigning for peace.

The Women’s Co-operative Guild first produced white poppies in 1933 to remember the sons, husbands, brothers and fathers lost in World War 1.

