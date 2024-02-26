Local hero receives recognition from Downing Street

A LOCAL teacher, adventurer and author has spoken of his honour in being recognised with an award from the Prime Minister’s office.

Alongside being a Deputy Headteacher, Steve Hill MBE takes on extreme challenges around the world to raise money to support local and international projects in Uganda and inspire his pupils.

Raising over £200,000 for good causes, Steve has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, trekked 200 miles across the Sahara Desert and completed multiple marathons – including Ultra Marathons through the Amazon jungle and the Arctic wilderness.

Most recently, Steve – who teaches at St Joseph’s RC Primary in Shaw – completed 14 consecutive marathons running coast to coast across Costa Rica and Tajikistan.

He founded his own charity in 2019 which raises money to support projects and causes in his local community.

Steve organises gift bag appeals for young carers in Oldham, purchases equipment for children with disabilities, and regularly spends time decorating the local hospital’s children outpatient department.

Having completed the Uganda marathon five times, Steve forged close community ties in the country and supports many projects there through ‘Team Hill Charitable Trust’.

He provided funding for the building of three schools and dormitories, organised donations of trainers, football equipment and stationery, as well as supported the ‘Make Women Smile’ initiative.

Steve was invited to Buckingham Palace in 2015 to receive his MBE from the late Queen and has since received several accolades – the latest of which is a Point of Lights Award.

These are given on a daily basis to recognise ‘outstanding individual volunteers’ who are people ‘making a change in their community’.

“I’m thrilled to receive a Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister – it’s such a huge honour and so unexpected,” said Steve.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supports the work of Team Hill Charitable Trust in our ongoing mission to make a difference in the world – they are all such a huge part of this amazing award – thank you!!”

Steve’s local MP, Debbie Abrahams, is one of his supporters and describes him as ‘such an inspiration’.

“Team Hill Charitable Trust does amazing work in Oldham and further afield to support people in need,” said the Oldham East and Saddleworth MP.

“The lengths Steve has gone to raise money for these good causes show a level of dedication that is second to none.”

