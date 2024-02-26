Huge rail project to see Saddleworth level crossing close

A SADDLEWORTH level crossing is earmarked for closure as part of a multi-billion pound upgrade scheme.

Moorgate Halt in Uppermill has been classed as a ‘major intervention’ site in the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), which will see the line from Manchester to York electrified.

And officers have revealed the foot crossing, on Dark Lane, is on their list of proposed changes in the area.

The current footbridge at Greenfield Station will also be taken out, with a replacement with a lift in a tower to each platform – similar to what they have done at Castleford in West Yorkshire – a possible option, providing step-free access to each side.

Rachel Thomas, project director for the Stalybridge-Huddersfield section of the upgrade, detailed the Saddleworth work at a meeting of Mossley Town Council on Wednesday, February 21.

She said: “We’ve got a level crossing closure to do at Stockport Road in Mossley, then also at Moorgate Halt.

“After that, we’ll be doing some remodelling at Greenfield station, which will also provide step-free access and we’ll remove the current footbridge that’s there.

“We’ve got to attach overhead wires to Saddleworth Viaduct, knowing that’s a listed building at the moment.

“We’ll have to do that sympathetically and in line with council agreements that we get to.

“We need to electrify through Standedge Tunnel then we’ll add a third track from Marsden to Huddersfield. We’ll also remodel stations to provide step-free access at Marsden and Slaithwaite.”

The TRU has already made an impact in the form of artwork by Saddleworth School pupils being placed at Greenfield Station.

According to latest available figures, Moorgate Halt crossing – at the site of a station that opened in 1912 and closed in 1955 – is used by 33 people a day, which is considered a large number.

However, it has an individual risk rating of C, with A being the highest, and a collective risk rating of four, or high.

Issues are described as being a low sighting time, sun glare and the frequency of trains, some 139 a day.

The crossing is a definitive right of way, meaning TRU chiefs would have to liaise with Oldham Council to come up with a solution – either a bridge or a diversion of the path.

But step-free access to stations, as well as environmental benefits of the electrified line, are key reasons for the huge project as in the 21st century it ‘isn’t appropriate.’

Mark Ashton, one of the senior engineers behind the project, said: “Someone who has a pram or who has reduced mobility may not be able to get on, Huddersfield is the nearest station with an accessible platform in that direction.

“That’s not appropriate in this day and age. It’s creating a barrier to access the station, so we need to address that.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

