Local rivals clash in final

JON Perks expects a tasty affair as Waterhead Warriors play Saddleworth Rangers in what promises to be a classic Standard Cup final at Oldham Rugby Union Club’s Manor Park ground at Bardsley on Good Friday, April 15, kick-off 11.45am.

“It is a local derby, and I would expect nothing less than it being feisty,” explained Warriors’ joint coach Perks.

“We have a few ex-Rangers’ lads in our side, and that adds to the rivalry.”

Sean Whitehead admitted Warriors will be favourites, even though Rangers are two divisions higher in the National Conference League, in the light of Warriors lifting the BARLA Open Age National Cup on Sunday.

“We will probably be underdogs and there will be no pressure on us,” he said.

“We will turn up and give it a go and hope they are still suffering a hangover from their celebrations.

“It will be a good experience for our young lads to play in front of a big crowd in a cup final.”

Perks has vivid memories of the finals of the Standard Cup, the showpiece event organised by the Oldham Amateur Rugby League.

“I remember the days when the final was played at Watersheddings and attracted crowds of up to 4,000,” he recalled.

The final still attracts a decent attendance, though the competition does not have the same lure or prestige from yesteryear.

This year’s competition has had its challenges with both teams reaching the final without playing a game.

Rangers were paired in the semi-finals with Rochdale Mayfield who pulled out as the date clashed with their tie in the Challenge Cup.

Warriors, drawn against Oldham St Annes, decided to have the game as a double header with their league game against their local rivals rather than playing them twice.

As a curtain-raiser to the final, the Under-11s from both clubs will go head to head in the Johnny Blair Memorial game at 10.30am.

Linda, the late Johnny’s wife, will present the boys with commemorative medals after the game.

Admission to both games will be £5 for adults and £3 for concessions and children.

The Oldham Amateur Rugby League has given free tickets to the U11s at all member clubs which run youth and junior teams and also former winners of the Ben Powell man-of-the-match trophy in the final.

League secretary Phil Bradbury said: “The final is the highlight of the local rugby league grassroots scene and, as such, is well supported.

“This year, with the attendances currently being generated by both Warriors and Rangers, we are hoping for, and expect to get, a cracking crowd.”

There may be one fan travelling 12,000 miles to be at the big showdown. Roy Jewitt, twice a winner of the Ben Powell trophy in the 1990s, is hoping to make it from his home in Australia.

Higginshaw have won through to the final of the Championship where they will play the winner of the semi-final between Saddleworth Rangers ‘A’ and Waterhead Warriors ‘A’.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

