Local volleyball club seek your support ahead of historic final

A FAST-RISING volleyball club from Oldham is heading to the national stage after a remarkable debut season.

Legends Volleyball Club CIC have reached the final of the National Shield Cup – one of England’s top volleyball competitions – less than a year after being formally established.

For a club that only recently stepped onto the competitive scene, the achievement marks a dramatic rise from local fixtures to national contention.

Their place in the final was sealed with a confident semi-final win at Failsworth Sports Centre, backed by a vocal home crowd.

Now, attention turns to Sunday, April 26, when Legends will travel to the National Volleyball Centre in Loughborough for the biggest match in their short history.

Vice Chairman Rafal Lojewski believes the club’s rapid progress speaks volumes about what has been built behind the scenes.

“This is a massive achievement for our club and our community,” he said. “We started this project to grow volleyball locally, and to now be playing in a national final shows what is possible with passion, hard work, and the right people.”

On the court, Legends have blended experience with ambition. Their squad includes players who have competed at the highest levels, including current and former England internationals, giving the team a competitive edge that has been evident throughout their cup run.

Off the court, however, the club’s ambitions stretch far beyond trophies. A weekly ‘Learn to Play’ programme in Oldham is already drawing in newcomers, with organisers keen to establish a long-term pathway for young athletes in the area.

With the final just days away, the club is encouraging fans to make the journey to Loughborough and be part of what could become a defining moment – not only for Legends, but for volleyball in Greater Manchester.