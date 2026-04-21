Saddleworth councillor told Uppermill Park improvements ARE being done

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has been told a leasing agreement is delivering improvements to Uppermill Park.

Max Woodvine questioned whether the deal with Grandpa Greene’s, which enables their business to operate at the site of the former toilet block there, was working.

But after being approached by Saddleworth Independent, Oldham Council has insisted it is having the desired effect.

Cllr Woodvine hit out after what he said was waiting 18 months for answers over what was being done with the money, about £12,000-a-year.

He said a site visit with the authority’s environmental services team at the beginning of 2024 saw them identify where the first year of spend should be prioritised.

That included improvements including repairs, painting and replacements to the children’s play area.

Also, electrical trunking outside the library to provide lighting for voluntary village events including Remembrance and Christmas, plus repairs to and replacements of the gullies to solve the drainage issues.

The possibility of a bandstand in the future was also explored, but Cllr Woodvine simply said: “Nothing has happened.”

In response to Saddleworth Independent’s request for comment, however, Oldham Council said work had been done.

It is also open to meeting with ward councillors after May 7’s local elections to discuss future investment, including how annual lease contributions can be best used to support ongoing improvements.

A spokesperson said: “We have continued to invest in improvements at Uppermill Park, including works funded through the lease arrangement with Grandpa Greene’s as well as other council programmes.

“In 2024, funds received through the lease were used to carry out landscaping, surfacing and drainage improvements within the park.

“This year, further enhancements have been delivered, including new safety‑surface works within the children’s play area funded through the Pride in Place programme. “Routine inspections and repairs to the play area are also carried out regularly as part of the council’s borough-wide maintenance of public play facilities.

“In addition, all park gullies have recently been cleared to support the wider drainage improvements already undertaken.

“The council is also exploring options relating to external electrical trunking near the library to support community events, working with colleagues in property services.”