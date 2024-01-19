Local WI’s campaign to stop violence against women

A SADDLEWORTH branch of the Women’s Institute has launched a campaign of its own in a bid to prevent violence against women locally.

At a recent meeting, Dovestone W.I. welcomed Naima bin Moussa, who candidly opened up about her own experience of domestic abuse and the practical help she now offers women who have escaped and are trying to restart their lives.

Naima has established a charity called Rebuilding Lives UK, which offers various trades and plasterers to make women’s homes fit to live in for themselves and their families.

The charity also offers security cameras for the homes and the W.I. members made a donation towards buying one, as Naima inspired them all to do more to speak out against violence against women.

“We liked the idea of the white ribbon of the Welsh W.I.’s ‘Not In My Name’ campaign for its simplicity and its message that men calling out unacceptable behaviour is also vital,” a Dovestone W.I. spokesperson said.

“We contacted local businesses and groups predominantly made up of men and received a very positive response.

“Our local football team, Oldham Athletic, the Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and all centres in the RRG car dealership group were keen to sign up and wore the ribbons we provided.

“They have all advertised their support for the campaign on social media, raising awareness and reaching out to a different audience.”

Dovestone W.I. is planning to involve more groups this year as it steps up its campaign to support women.

Every month throughout 2024, the branch will support a different charity or community group which will request something specific.

For January, members will make a donation of fabric to support a community group in Oldham which is establishing a sewing class for women.

