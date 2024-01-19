Fundraising dinner at Dobcross pub serves up boost for charity

A FUNDRAISING dinner at a Saddleworth pub has generated a significant boost to a charity helping advances in neurology and neurosurgery.

The evening at The Navigation Inn in Dobcross exceeded the expectations of organisers, as around 50 guests enjoyed a meal which, together with a raffle and auction, helped to raise over £12,500.

It was also generously supported by several local businesses in Uppermill.

All proceeds from the event last Saturday, January 13, will go to The National Brain Appeal, which has committed to raise £7 million towards creating University College London’s new neuroscience hub in London.

With 14.7 million people, more than one in six, in the UK living with a neurological condition, the need for ongoing research is vital.

A goddaughter of one of the organisers of the fundraiser was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of dementia, called Posterior Cortical Atrophy (PCA), at the age of 28.

She is the only person in the country known to be living with the debilitating condition, which affects one in 100,000,000 people.

Now aged 30, she has an aggressive form of PCA which has led to significantly reduced mobility, as well as difficulty with communication and vision.

Ian Mills, one of the organisers, commented: “Many people will have some family contact with dementia but usually it affects people in later life.

“My goddaughter has developed an extremely rare form of PCA at a very young age, and it is an aggressive and disabling condition.

“Unfortunately there are no cures and so raising funds to support research into neurological issues is essential.

“This was the second fundraiser we have had and we have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity, kindness and willingness to support. We cannot thank everyone who has supported us enough.”

The first fundraiser was a PCA Walk in June last year which raised £38,000, bringing the total raised so far to £50,000.

Anyone who would like to donate towards this cause can do so via this JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-sanders-1705142787769

