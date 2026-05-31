Local writer turns Peter Pan story into chilling thriller

A CARE worker has swapped case notes for crime fiction after writing a dark psychological thriller inspired by grief, online influence and the hidden struggles facing young people.

Jack Tague, originally from Uppermill, has released his debut novel The Boy That Wouldn’t Grow Up – a young adult thriller set against the backdrop of Saddleworth and the Pennines.

The story reimagines the mythology of Peter Pan in a disturbing modern setting where children are dying after being drawn into an online movement centred around the phrase: “Second star to the right.”

Rather than a fantasy adventure, the book explores manipulation, trauma and the dangerous ways vulnerable young people can be influenced through social media, anonymous messaging and toxic online communities.

Jack, 34, who works in residential childcare and foster care, said his experiences supporting young people heavily shaped the themes running through the novel.

He told the Saddleworth Independent: “My inspiration to write this book is a blend of two very different worlds: my background as an arborist and my work in therapeutic children’s residential care.

“Hearing stories of what people go through and drawing on my own experiences can be heavy and heartfelt. Books have always been a way to escape that reality, allowing the imagination to step in when the real world gets too loud.

“With The Boy That Wouldn’t Grow Up, I wanted to bring everything I’ve learned about human resilience and psychology into a creative space, hopefully encouraging readers to reconnect with their own imagination and see the familiar story of Peter Pan through a much deeper, darker lens.”

The novel follows Detective James Hook, Wendy Darling and grieving teenager Peter Walsh as a sinister story spreads among children across Saddleworth schools and online group chats.

What begins as isolated tragedies soon becomes something far more organised, with vulnerable young people persuaded that “growing up is a kind of corruption and death is a form of escape”.

Away from writing, Jack balances his social care career with outdoor pursuits and technical work, having previously worked in professional arboriculture and healthcare education.

He says his varied background has influenced the way he approaches storytelling, particularly themes around personal growth, resilience and community.

When not writing or working, Jack can usually be found walking his Beagle across the Pennines.

The Boy That Wouldn’t Grow Up is available now on Amazon as an eBook, priced at £2, and is free to read through Kindle Unlimited. A paperback edition, priced at £7.99, is also available here.