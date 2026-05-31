Local couple share powerful impact of early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis

A LOCAL couple are speaking out about the devastating reality of early-onset Alzheimer’s in the hope it encourages others to seek help sooner.

Andy Cragg was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2024 at the age of 64, after years of subtle changes first noticed by his wife, Saki.

Looking back, Saki says the signs began almost a decade earlier.

“At home, I started to notice Andy asking the same questions repeatedly,” she said. “He’d ask our children how their day had been several times during tea. Even they noticed – they were only 10 and 12.”

Andy, who had suffered an injury while working in 2015, also began losing everyday items and forgetting important details.

“He just seemed quieter, not himself. He was more anxious, low in mood, and finding it hard to concentrate,” Saki added.

‘It felt like it was all gone’

Despite visiting their GP in 2020, Andy was initially treated for anxiety and depression because he was considered too young for dementia at 59.

Further assessments eventually led to a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s four years later. For Saki, the news was overwhelming.

“I felt so alone, like my life had ended,” she said. “Our mortgage was due to end, and we had been planning holidays, it felt like it was all gone.”

She says finding the right support made a huge difference, particularly through an admiral nurse, Age UK Oldham and the dementia hub at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

“In the beginning I didn’t know where to go for help. I met the admiral nurse who helped lots, with advice on where to go for financial support, advice about my worries or about medication.”

“The dementia hub at Dr Kershaw’s has been brilliant. It’s a place where you feel you belong, a place where people help. When I get to the gates, I feel happiness – it’s a safe, happy place.”

“Age UK Oldham also helped us with financial advice and pinpointing where to go for support.”

Andy says the support of his family has helped him cope day-to-day.

“My wife Saki and my two sons have helped me so much every day,” he said.

Their sons, now aged 16 and 18, help with daily tasks, while regular walks with the family dog, Milo, provide routine and comfort.

Andy also attends the dementia hub regularly and has bonded with a volunteer over a shared love of motorbikes.

Saki is now encouraging others not to ignore the warning signs of dementia, particularly changes in memory, concentration, speech or personality.

“Seek help – you’re not alone. Go to your GP,” she said. “The person affected might not recognise the problem, so loved ones need to speak up.”

She also urged friends and family not to withdraw from people living with dementia.

“Friends and family sometimes don’t know what to do or say, so they stay away. Don’t stay away – just ask how they are and if you can do anything to help.”

Lisa Slater, a nurse from Oldham’s memory assessment service, has also shared some advice to help people look after their memory and brain health – which you can watch here.