Locals warn new Uppermill footpath is “unsafe” as former Moorgate route remains closed

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

The path keeps giving way beneath walkers’ feet.

After several days of rain, layers of leaves and sludge have turned the route into what locals describe as a “dangerous mudslide”, where every few steps become a balancing act.

Yet this precarious track at the edge of Uppermill is set to become the permanent new route to one of Saddleworth’s most popular beauty spots, Moorgate Quarry, after Network Rail closed off the former footpath.

“It’s just dangerous,” said local walker and parish council volunteer Andrew Fletcher. “Uppermill has built itself up as a tourist destination over many years – and one of the biggest draws are the easy hill walks. It’s going to have a knock-on effect on local industry and local businesses.”

The change forms part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a multi-billion-pound programme to electrify the rail line between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. The scheme will eventually bring high-speed trains and more reliable services, alongside station improvements.

To allow the work to progress, TRU has permanently closed Moorgate Crossing – the shorter and gentler route to the quarry. And many residents are far from happy.

“Just to be clear, we are not against TRU,” Andrew added. “It’s a really positive project for the North West. We just feel these decisions have been made over our heads. They consulted us, then ignored everything we said.”

Safety fears mount

For many locals, the concerns go beyond inconvenience. The new route begins on Oldham Road, Uppermill’s busiest stretch, where speeding remains an issue despite its 20mph limit. The narrow pavement leaves groups of walkers, especially families with children, uncomfortably close to traffic.

“It’s a real safety concern – and that’s before you even get to the path itself,” said Cllr Helen Bishop. “As soon as it rains – and it rains a lot in Saddleworth – the whole thing turns into a mudslide. Even if they spend £200,000 on improvements, that’s hardly more than a few sacks of gravel.”

The route rises steeply under a railway bridge before the tarmac abruptly gives way to a muddy incline scattered with boulders, broken concrete and a tree growing almost horizontally at head height.

“It’s almost unnavigable,” said Elizabeth, a local resident who has lived in Uppermill for more than 40 years. “Water washes straight down it, along with rocks and gravel.”

Her partner David agreed: “It may not be practical to upgrade the path. Anything they put in could just be washed away.”

Footbridge plans vanish

The former path, now fenced off for signalling works, crossed the railway at Moorgate Halt – a level crossing around 400 metres further into the village. TRU says the crossing will become “unsafe” once faster, more frequent trains are introduced.

Earlier plans included a new footbridge to replace the crossing, but the proposal was later withdrawn after the project team said the cost would exceed £4m.

TRU responds

Mark Ashton, Sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said the team understood the value of local walking routes:

“Safety is our highest priority, and with faster, more frequent trains coming as part of the electrification upgrades, the risks at Moorgate Halt Level Crossing increase significantly. This means that closing it is the safest option for everyone.

“We explored a range of alternatives, including a new footbridge, but as a publicly funded programme, it’s vital that we invest responsibly across the full route. Our proposal is to enhance the existing alternative path, creating a safe six-minute walking route with upgraded surfacing and new steps with handrails.”