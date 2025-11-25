Inside the Egyptian Room Food Hall- Just 10 minutes from Saddleworth

A new food hall has opened near Saddleworth and is just a ten-minute drive from the area. The Egyptian Room opened up in Oldham’s Old Town Hall and is part of a multi-million-pound renovation.

The building opened in 1841, but since then, it has been restored. The space offers five different food outlets, a beverage stand, and outdoor seating for up to 200 people. There’s also a newly renovated mezzanine area.

The Building has Kept its Original Architectural Elements

The new and modern food hall showcases the stunning architecture of the building. The food hall is decorated in an Egyptian style, with a number of ornate pillars and themed decorations.

The theme has also been blended with traditional Victorian elements, merging the two concepts while also creating a space that reflects the charm of Oldham. The fact that the original Egyptian-themed architecture has been kept is a reminder of our fascination with Ancient Egypt, and has helped the food hall to attract hundreds of visitors so far.

With recent Netflix shows including Queen Cleopatra to Unknown: The Lost Pyramids helping to put a spotlight on Egypt, it’s evident that the country offers a level of history, mystery, and intrigue.

Podcasts also cover the allure of Egypt, with The History of Egypt Podcast continually ranking as one of the top history podcasts available. Even games are inspired by Egypt, with popular online casino slot games like Eye of Horus Legacy of Gold Jackpot King and King of Giza: Mega Cash Collect & Link.

Titles like this showcase the inside of tombs and Egyptian temples, and include towering pillars, ornate sculptures, and the gods that people once worshipped. With so much intrigue, it’s no surprise to see that the Egyptian Room has kept the original, Egyptian-inspired features. Not only does this pay homage to history, but it also shows how Egypt’s allure transcends geography and how much it is a part of our everyday experiences.

The Food Hall Offers Worldwide Cuisine

Even though the food court is themed around Egypt, there is also worldwide cuisine available. Some of the food stalls include Ply Loves Pizza and The Last Stop. You also have The Eatery and Tuk Tuk, which offer Cambodian and Asian cuisine. Caribbean stalls include Seacoles, and The Famous Sum sells Korean food. You can find the food hall in The Old Town Hall on Yorkshire Street.

If you want to go, then you should know that they do not take bookings as the food hall is walk-only. Dogs are allowed, so if you want to take your furry friend with you, you can rest assured knowing that they are welcome.

Halal products are available, and there are also vegetarian options. The kitchens are open from 12 pm to 9 pm, and you can rent the Mezzanine level in a semi-private capacity. If you are interested in this, then be sure to email the manager to see if you can have it arranged and to put a deposit down. With the food hall being so popular, it is busy most of the time, but as the opening hours are so long, it’s never usually difficult to get a table.