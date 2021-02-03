Lottery is just the ticket to raise funds for RDA

A FUNDRAISING lottery is just the ticket for Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled as they look to amass £1,300 for new equipment.

The group has been unable to meet in person during the pandemic and social events or usual ways of generating essential income have been cancelled. To help overcome this, Saddleworth RDA has joined ethical lottery provider One Lottery to launch their very own weekly draw.

The online fundraising platform supports small charities, grassroots community groups and social enterprises throughout the UK, giving 35 per cent more in donations to the causes than any other national lottery.

Alison Pickering, Saddleworth RDA chairperson, explained: “Players have the chance to support local causes close to their heart, like Riding for the Disabled.

“With just 50 tickets a week Saddleworth RDA can raise £1,300 every year. The more tickets sold, the more security we have of a regular income.

“Our players are giving us the ability to purchase new games equipment so each rider will have their own set to use.

“Also using lottery funds we will purchase an opening gate, which costs £375. This substantial piece of equipment is needed for riders to safely practice opening gates so they can enter a regional RDA competition called the Countryside Challenge.

“One of elements requires riders learn how to position their pony correctly and to open and close a gate while on horseback. It’s a great skill to learn and the rider, pony and volunteers must work as a team.

“Every ticket sold helps us fund the purchase of equipment like this which stretches and challenges our riders physically and mentally.”

Tickets cost just £1 a week. Each week one of the supporters will win the local cash prize, and all players have a chance to win the £25,000 jackpot. The more supporters there are, the larger the local cash prize becomes.

Tickets can be purchased online www.onelottery.co.uk and select Saddleworth Riding for the Disabled as your good cause.

Find out more about Saddleworth RDA on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/saddleworthRDA/

